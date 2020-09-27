Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

