Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives C$1.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

TSE PD opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

