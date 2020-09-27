Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,971 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.