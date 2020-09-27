POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth about $13,172,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

POSCO stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,116. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

