POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in POSCO by 50.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 232.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 208.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 373,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,116. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

