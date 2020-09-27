Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 1,398.8% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.56 and a beta of 0.36.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

