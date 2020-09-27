POA Network Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Binance and Ethfinex. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.