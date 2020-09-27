POA Network (POA) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and HitBTC. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

