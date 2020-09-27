Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Major Shareholder Buys $97,035.36 in Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,035.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,738,195 shares in the company, valued at $33,793,282.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 14,536 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $137,074.48.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 121,926 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,991.78.

On Monday, July 27th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 49,396 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $411,962.64.

On Monday, June 29th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 110,897 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $932,643.77.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTI. ValuEngine downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.