Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 17th.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,209. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

