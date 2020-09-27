Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. 1,287,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,209. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.