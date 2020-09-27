Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $9.63 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $139,454.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 168,428,027 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

