Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,390,964. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 228.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

