Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of ACB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

