Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 2.11. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Insiders sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,028,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 670,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 309,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

