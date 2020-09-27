Pillar Trading Down 21.9% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $17,011.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.04645689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033587 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.