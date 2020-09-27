Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOC. Citigroup raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.85.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,440,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

