Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives $32.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Phreesia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.