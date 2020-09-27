Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $20,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $434,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 5,668.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 942,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

