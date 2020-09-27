Peter Henley Acquires 8,175 Shares of Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) Stock

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) insider Peter Henley bought 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.82 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$14,878.50 ($10,627.50).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Motorcycle’s payout ratio is -87.84%.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

