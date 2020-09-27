Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008863.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

