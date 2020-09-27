pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One pEOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. During the last week, pEOS has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $14,532.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00244583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.01528955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00195794 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

