ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0460 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $928,281.84 and approximately $32.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,703.61 or 1.00201256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.