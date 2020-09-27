Pamp Network Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1.26 million worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.83 or 0.04677036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.