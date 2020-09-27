Pamela Stephenson Sells 451 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $14,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALBO. Cowen raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

