PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 929.0% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and life insurance; asset management; and pension and annuity products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments.

