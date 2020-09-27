Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PGTK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
About Pacific Green Technologies
