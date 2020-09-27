Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PGTK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and acquiring technologies designed to enhance the environment by reducing pollution in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and China. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

