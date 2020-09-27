Own (CHX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Own token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.04 or 0.04662336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About Own

Own (CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

