Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.44 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $554,938.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,739,751 shares in the company, valued at $544,077,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.