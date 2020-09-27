Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.70 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

