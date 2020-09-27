Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Opsens from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OPSSF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

