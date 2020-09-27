Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $923.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.90. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $126,250,000. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,796,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 668,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $19,950,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

