Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AVNT opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

