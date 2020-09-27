Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONTX. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.