Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $212.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $284,806.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $11.67 on Tuesday, reaching $216.20. 1,676,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,107. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.