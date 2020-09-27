OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $628.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,505.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

