Obyte (GBYTE) Price Reaches $22.16 on Major Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $3,108.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $22.16 or 0.00206221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000315 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000914 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,691 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

