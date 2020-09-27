NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $4.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 2,136,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,234. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $951.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 42.01 and a current ratio of 42.01.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. This is a boost from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 326,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 35.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 221,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

