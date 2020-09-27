Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 91,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXX. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 143.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 291,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 84.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 95.0% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

