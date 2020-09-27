Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 1,003.7% in September

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 1,003.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
