Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 1,003.7% in September

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 1,003.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

