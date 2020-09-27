Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 645.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.5 days.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$5.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

