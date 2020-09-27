NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 777.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.29. 162,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,868. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

