NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post sales of $180.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.20 million. NN reported sales of $213.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $713.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.86 million to $731.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $574.25 million, with estimates ranging from $441.50 million to $796.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,056. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in NN by 102.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $2,950,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 75.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

