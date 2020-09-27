Niobio Cash Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $12,870.33 and $1.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

