Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Insider Sells $2,850,320.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heidi O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.23 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rowe raised their price target on Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

