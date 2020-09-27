Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.