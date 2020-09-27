NEXT (NET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32,870.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $32,870.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00428329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.