New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. 659,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,991. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,820,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after buying an additional 809,999 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 534,370 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,022,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,714,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.