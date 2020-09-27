New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives $154.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at $843,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,511,000 after buying an additional 174,371 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 627,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.23. 628,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.22. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $157.15.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.