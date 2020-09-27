New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives $154.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 51.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.23. 628,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,667. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $157.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

